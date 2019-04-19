3 sought in connection with shooting of Katy-area home

Damage is seen at a home in the 6200 block of Lone Prairie Way after a shooting on April 12, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Katy-area homeowner ran out of his back door while dodging bullets in the early morning hours of April 12.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they are searching for three male subjects who fired shots into a home in the 6200 block of Lone Prairie Way, in the Lakeville subdivision.

Surveillance video was obtained and deputies started piecing together what happened.

In the video, around 7 a.m., deputies said the three males got out of a late-model, white, four-door SUV wearing hoodies and opened fire on the house with handguns and a rifle.

The 47-year-old homeowner ran out of the back door and was not seriously injured, according to deputies. The homeowner sustained a laceration that is believed to be a graze wound.

In the video, the three males are seen running back to the SUV and leaving in less than a minute after the shooting.

Deputies said the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation between someone else who lives at the home and another person the night before.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-274-9100 or 713-222-TIPS (8477).

