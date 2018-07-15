3 shot in Southside drive-by, police say

HOUSTON - Three people were shot in what is believed to be a gang-related incident, Houston police said.

Police said the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Allegheny Street and Old Spanish Trail.

Police said two men and one woman were shot. The three transported themselves to the hospital and were not at the scene of the shooting when police arrived. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators said the incident shows signs of gang activity based on location, shell casings and the nature of the drive-by itself.

Police are searching for possible surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.

