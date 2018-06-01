Suspect charged after 2 men, woman shot during family feud in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A family feud left three people shot Tuesday outside a convenience store in north Houston, according to police.

Police said two men and a woman were shot outside the store in the 6100 block of Werner Street around 10 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as Arturo Perez, 23, and he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Perez and another man got into an altercation in the parking lot of the store when Perez pulled out a gun and fired shots at the man and another woman, who was in her vehicle.

The man in the vehicle returned fire, striking Perez in the arm. The man and woman were both struck by bullets. A male bystander was also struck by the gunfire.

All of the injured victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.