HOUSTON - Three people were shot Tuesday in north Houston, according to police.

Police said two men and a woman were shot in the 6100 block of Werner Street around 10 p.m.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said initial reports are that the shooting is a result of an ongoing issue.

The condition of the victims is not known.

It is not clear if anyone is in custody.

