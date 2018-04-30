3 rescued from stranded sailboat near south jetty in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - Three boaters were rescued Monday morning from a stranded sailboat on the south jetty in Galveston.

U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a call at 2 a.m. about three people trapped on a drifted sailboat.

Officials said the three people on board were sailing around the jetty when the sun went down and their boat got caught by the west side of the current, which pushed the boat toward the rocks and snapped its anchor. Officials said the boat drifted in and close to the jetty.

Coast Guard crews were unable to get close due to the boat being in shallow water. Officials said Galveston Beach Patrol sent a rescue boat and truck to the shoreline to rescue the three boaters.

Two of the boaters were their 80s, and the third boater was in his 30s.

Officials said the boaters were exhausted and shaken up, but in good health.

The sailboat was later towed by a sea tow Monday morning.

