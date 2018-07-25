16-year-old girl killed while playing with gun at Conroe apartment, police say

CONROE, Texas - Police said a 16-year-old girl was killed while playing with a handgun at an apartment in Conroe, according to police.

The call came in a little before 4 p.m. at the Anatole at the Pines Apartments in the 1100 block of South Loop 336 in Conroe.

Authorities said they were looking for a man with a silver backpack and gun, and they located him and took him into custody. Conroe police also said they were questioning three men.

Tow trucks removed two cars from the apartment parking lot, but it was not clear why.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.