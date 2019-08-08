3 Pearland restaurants to try for Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Pearland is not missing out this year. Houston Restaurant Weeks has all the spots covered.

With two- to three-course lunches and three-course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premier menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating, and you can view them here.

Pearland spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

BB’s Tex-Orleans - Pearland (dinner)

Menu is coming soon.

Grazia Italian Kitchen - Pearland (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include butternut squash ravioli, chicken fried wagyu sandwich and ooey gooey buttercake. Example dinner specials include smoked beef short rib crostini, stuffed flounder florentine and a bacon bourbon brownie.

Killen’s TMX (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Example brunch specials include huevos rancheros and homemade churros. Example lunch specials include a guacamole tostada and 4-ounce carne asada with a cheese enchilada. Example dinner specials include wood grilled oysters, a barbacoa short rib and a vanilla ice cream sundae.



