3 men injured in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston Valero gas station

HOUSTON - Three men were shot Saturday morning at a Valero gas station in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on MLK Boulevard at Beekman Road.

A group of men was standing outside of the gas station when three men inside a white Jeep pulled out guns, started shooting at them and drove away, Houston police said.

Officials said the three men were shot and taken to a hospital.

One man is in critical condition and the other two are in serious but stable condition, police said.

Investigators are unable to find a motive behind the shooting.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said they might be able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.

