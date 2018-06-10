3 men injured in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston Valero gas station

HOUSTON - Three men were shot Saturday morning at a Valero gas station in southeast Houston, police said.
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on MLK Boulevard at Beekman Road.
A group of men was standing outside of the gas station when three men inside a white Jeep pulled out guns, started shooting at them and drove away, Houston police said.
Officials said the three men were shot and taken to a hospital.
One man is in critical condition and the other two are in serious but stable condition, police said.
Investigators are unable to find a motive behind the shooting.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said they might be able to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.
