3 men arrested during cockfighting raid, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Texas - Three men were arrested and two others were cited after authorities break up a cockfighting ring Saturday afternoon, Montgomery County deputies said.

The raid was reported at 3:05 p.m. after several animal cruelty calls were made to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at 132 Gill Road in Cleveland, Texas, they saw several men standing around a metal arena next to the residence, authorities said. When the men spotted the deputies, one man ran into the woods and the other men were detained, authorities said.

Upon investigation, deputies said 12 live roosters and 18 dead roosters were discovered on the property. They also found several pieces of cockfighting equipment and evidence that showed the men were involved in the activity.

Montgomery County Animal Control took custody of the dead roosters for a complete autopsy. The remaining roosters were seized by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit.

Jose Luis Lopez, 43, and Jose Luis Lopez, 39, were arrested on suspicion of felony cockfighting and Francisco Olivo, 57, was arrested on suspicion of evading.

Deputies said two other men were issued a citation for attending the cockfighting event.

