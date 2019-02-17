3 men arrested after high-speed chase in stolen truck in Grangerland

GRANGERLAND, Texas - Early Saturday morning, a high-speed chase involving Texas State troopers took place in Montgomery County.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was chased through rural roads and ended in the small town of Grangerland.

The truck was stolen from Houston; Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said one trooper tried to stop the stolen truck around 2 a.m. on Interstate 45 between the cities of Willis and Conroe.

Troopers said the truck kept going, leading them on a 30-minute chase. The truck traveled as fast as 100 miles per hour. The driver eventually crashed into a ditch while trying to turn off of Farm-To-Market 3083 onto Massey Road in Conroe.

Montgomery County arrested the three men inside.

Troopers said all three men had existing warrants out for their arrest.

