3 Marines accused of raping Tulane University student, her friend

NEW ORLEANS - Three Marines were arrested after being accused of raping a Tulane University student and her friend.

The attack was reported to the campus and New Orleans police officers on April 15.

The student claims that she and her friend were raped by several men, officials said. It was later confirmed the men were identified as Marines stationed in New Orleans.

Officials said Antonio Landrum, 18, has been charged with third-degree rape; Alexander Davenport, 20, and Jared Anderson have been charged with first-degree rape.

A Marine Corps spokesperson said they take the allegations seriously and are working with New Orleans police.

