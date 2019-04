HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three juveniles were taken to an area hospital Sunday after an ATV crash in central Harris County, according to authorities.

Officials said the juveniles were thrown from the 4-wheeler after crashing into a mailbox in the 3900 block of Cedar Hill Lane around 8 p.m.

It is not clear what condition the juveniles are in at this time.

