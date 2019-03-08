3 juveniles carjack man at gunpoint in grocery store parking lot, deputies say

CINCO RANCH, Texas - In a matter of seconds, a man went from loading his car with groceries that he just bought from the Kroger in Cinco Ranch to handing off his car keys to three juveniles who held him at gunpoint.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the thieves took off with victim's BMW, phone and wallet but they didn't get far.

"The car had a GPS tracker on it, and was located near Hobby Airport. We notified HPD and they found the suspects after a pursuit. They were finally able to get the three juveniles and put them into custody,” said Caitlyn Espinosa.

Espinosa says the juveniles are being held on an aggravated robbery charge.

