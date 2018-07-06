3 juveniles arrested after woman's wedding ring stolen during carjacking near Deerbrook Mall

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three juveniles were arrested and charged with robbery after authorities said they stole a woman's vehicle and wedding ring at gunpoint Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies said the woman was robbed in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive.

After robbing the woman, the juveniles were found at an apartment complex near Aldine Bender Road and Imperial Valley Drive, according to authorities.

“All three juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with robbery,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The stolen vehicle and wedding ring were returned to the woman.

A BB gun was also found and authorities said it was the weapon used in the robbery.

