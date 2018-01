HOUSTON - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston on Monday night.

Houston police said three people were struck in the 8000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near the intersection of Bellfort Street, around 8:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

