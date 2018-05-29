3 injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston; police search for shooter

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people Monday night in southwest Houston.

Two men and a woman were shot by the driver of a vehicle in the 3800 block of Cloverbrook Drive around 6:30 p.m.

They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Police said a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old man were at a residence when one of them was approached by a person driving a vehicle. The person opened fire, injuring the three people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

