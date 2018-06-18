3 in custody after officer fires gun in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - Three people were taken into police custody Monday after an officer fired his gun in southeast Houston, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 9:25 a.m. on Almeda Genoa Road near Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said they received a call from someone who was following a vehicle that had been stolen from him in the area of the Gulf Freeway and Fuqua Street.

Officers responded and cornered the vehicle near Almeda Genoa Road and the Gulf Freeway, police said. The vehicle began moving in their direction, and an officer fired four times, hitting two of the tires, police said.

Three people who were in the car were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

