3 hospitalized after fire in Highland Park area, authorities say

Three people have been transported to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the Highland Park area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office.

Authorities said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at a house near Highland Shores Road and North Main Street.

The HCFMO said in a tweet that said two people were transported for smoke inhalation and one was transported for first degree burns.

The fire has since been put out.

HCFMO investigators and PIO are en route to a residential fire in the 300 block of Highland Shores Rd. Preliminary information shows two people were transported with smoke inhalation, one person transported with 1st degree burns. pic.twitter.com/mRhIl674oE — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) March 6, 2019

