3 hospitalized after fire in Highland Park area, authorities say

Three people have been transported to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the Highland Park area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office.
Authorities said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at a house near Highland Shores Road and North Main Street.
The HCFMO said in a tweet that said two people were transported for smoke inhalation and one was transported for first degree burns.
The fire has since been put out.
