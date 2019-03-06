News

3 hospitalized after fire in Highland Park area, authorities say

By Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli - Digital News Editor
KPRC

Three people have been transported to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the Highland Park area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal Office.

Authorities said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at a house near Highland Shores Road and North Main Street. 

The HCFMO said in a tweet that said two people were transported for smoke inhalation and one was transported for first degree burns.

The fire has since been put out.

