Lockout mode lifted at 3 Galena Park ISD schools

HOUSTON - Three Galena Park Independent School District school were placed into lockout mode Thursday.

In a tweet, district officials said security was increased at Tice Elementary, Cunningham Middle and Purple Sage Elementary schools because of a “high police presence in the area.”

Lockout means that no one is allowed to enter or exit the buildings.

A spokeswoman for Galena Park ISD said that police are trying to locate someone in the area and that the security measure is just a precaution.

The lockout mode was lifted about 2:20 p.m.

