3 escape fire that destroyed northwest Houston home

HOUSTON - Three people were able to escape a large fire Friday that destroyed a northwest Houston home.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 6700 block of Carver Road.

Firefighters said that when they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

A pickup parked in the carport caught fire, and the blaze spread to the house, firefighters said.

The home is a total loss, firefighters said.

Firefighters said three vehicles that were parked at the home were also destroyed.

No one was injured.

