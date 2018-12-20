5 accused of serving minor charged in fatal crash released from jail

HOUSTON - All five of the employees arrested after a deadly crash have posted bond and walked out of jail Thursday morning.

Jazely Barrera (second to left), Joaquin Gonzalez (second to right) and Anna Lule (far right) remained silent and made a concerted effort to hide their faces as they left the South Houston Jail and got into a waiting truck.

Mildred Garcia and bar manager Gustavo Tejada are not shown in the video.

Four bartenders and the manager at the Servi-Car El 3 bar on Houston Boulevard were taken into custody Wednesday after being accused of serving alcohol to 19-year-old Erick Hernandez.

Prosecutors claim servers gave Hernandez more than a dozen drinks during the six hours he spent at the bar.

"All five of them either served or permitted to be served drinks to Erick Hernandez Sunday over a six-hour period," Sean Teare, chief of the vehicular crimes division in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said Wednesday.

One minute after leaving the bar, Hernandez swerved across three lanes before smashing his car into another vehicle and killing the driver, Taylor Phillips, 23, authorities said.

Police said surveillance video from the bar showed the employees giving Hernandez alcohol and that some of them even took shots with him.

The video does not show the employees check Hernandez’s ID for proof of age, police said.

All of the bar employees face a variety of misdemeanor charges. Hernandez is facing up to 20 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter.

