3 dogs left in hot car die, owner charged with animal cruelty

JAMESTOWN, RI. - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after her three dogs died Sunday in a hot car.

Ann Garnett, 65, was arraigned at police headquarters and later released. Police said the dogs were found unresponsive in her vehicle earlier in the day.

Police said the vehicle was running, but the air-conditioning didn't seem to work. Officers and bystanders did what they could in attempt to revive the dogs, but they were later pronounced dead at an animal hospital.

The dogs included two Labradors and a 4-year-old Keeshond.

The animal cruelty charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

