Search for chase suspects forces lockout mode at Dickinson schools

DICKINSON, Texas - Three Dickinson Independent School District schools were placed on lockout mode Thursday due to police activity in the area, according to officials.

Students at Dickinson High School, Silbernagel Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School were not allowed to leave until it was deemed safe by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office around 3:45 p.m.

According to reports, a long police chase ended with a crash in Dickinson on FM 1266, between 37th and 38th streets. The chase reached speeds of 90 mph through the Dickinson area.

During the chase, the suspect attempted to ram police cars, reports said. The chase came to an end when the suspect rolled the vehicle, reports said.

After the crash, a man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, a woman was taken into custody and authorities later located a third suspect.

Lockout mode means no one was able to enter or exit the schools.

