3 children taken in stolen SUV from southwest Houston gas station found safe, police say

HOUSTON - Three children were taken Monday when a car was stolen from a southwest Houston gas station.
According to Houston police, the children’s mother walked into a Shell gas station just after 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Southwest Freeway when her black Honda CRV was stolen with the children inside.
Police found the two boys and a girl ages 4, 7 and 8 just before 5 a.m. behind a strip mall at 10800 Bellaire Boulevard.
Police said a worker in the strip mall saw the three children sleeping in the stolen vehicle and called police.
The children were taken to a hospital to be checked, but appeared to be OK, police said.
The children and vehicle were found safe at 10800 Bellaire Blvd #hounews CC7 https://t.co/gGKiBt5fLo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2018
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the children’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
