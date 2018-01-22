News

3 children taken in stolen SUV from southwest Houston gas station found safe, police say

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - Three children were taken Monday when a car was stolen from a southwest Houston gas station.

According to Houston police, the children’s mother walked into a Shell gas station just after 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Southwest Freeway when her black Honda CRV was stolen with the children inside.

Police found the two boys and a girl ages 4, 7 and 8 just before 5 a.m. behind a strip mall at 10800 Bellaire Boulevard.

Police said a worker in the strip mall saw the three children sleeping in the stolen vehicle and called police.

The children were taken to a hospital to be checked, but appeared to be OK, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the children's whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
 

