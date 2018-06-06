3 astronauts make two-day launch to International Space Station

HOUSTON - A trio of astronauts blasted off Wednesday morning on a two-day trip to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz rocket launched at 6:12 a.m. from a facility in Kazakhstan.

American, German and Russian astronauts were on board. It will be the second flight for German Alexander Gerst, and the first for the other astronauts, American Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor from Indianapolis and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos .

They will spend six months aboard the station, joining the three-man crew that's already aboard.



