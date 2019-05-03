3 arrested in massage parlor bust in west Houston, officials say

KATY, Texas - Three people were arrested at a massage parlor in west Houston, according to authorities.

The owner, Alice Hong Gao, and two women were taken into custody at the Era Thai Massage parlor at 7951 Katy Freeway on Thursday night.

Officials said vice officers have been to the location several times in the past.

This time, they said they raided the business after learning that a woman was being held against her will and was being forced into sex trafficking.

It is not clear what charges the people who were taken into custody will be facing.

