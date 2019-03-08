3 arrested in connection with Kingwood man's death, deputies say

CONROE, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Kingwood man, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Isaiah Parker, 18, Jorge Ramirez, 17 and a juvenile were arrested and booked into jail.

Tristan Maddux, 18, was found shot to death March 3 in a drainage ditch Sunday near Hill and Sorters roads.

Parker was arrested in The Colony, Texas, and was booked into the Denton County Jail. He will be brought back to Montgomery County, officials said, where he will be charged with murder.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, officials said. He also has an ICE hold, according to authorities.

