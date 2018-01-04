3 arrested in connection with more than 150 burglaries

HOUSTON - Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of more than 150 burglaries in north and northwest Harris County, officials said.

After a three-month investigation, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office arrested Dardairus Dain Fletcher, 20, Dominique Demond Lockett, 19, and De'Aries JahMar Smith, 18.

The men have been linked to multiple burglaries in Harris County, Constable Mark Herman said.

"The arrest of these three suspects has led to the clearance of over 150 car burglaries throughout northwest Harris County neighborhoods including, Dowdell PUD, Bridgestone MUD, Villages of Creekside, Meadowhill MUD, Glenloch Farms, Charterwood and Northpoint," Herman said.

The break in the case came Dec. 22, when a man was caught on home security video breaking into a vehicle in the 6800 block of Tammany Manor Lane, deputies said. The man in the video was identified as Fletcher. He was later arrested at his home, where investigators found several firearms along with an assortment of stolen property and drugs, officials said.

Herman said Fletcher implicated several other suspects in the car burglaries when he was interviewed. Two of those men, Lockett and Smith were located and arrested.

Investigators recovered stolen property and narcotics from both Lockett and Smith when they were arrested, officials said.

All of the stolen property was returned to their rightful owners, Herman said.

Fletcher was charged with theft of firearm and burglary of a motor vehicle with a total bail of $5,000.

Lockett was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with a bail of $1,000.

Smith was charged with theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance with a total bail amount of $6,000.

