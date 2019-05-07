3 arrested after breaking into cars near Toyota Center during Rockets game, police say

Three men were arrested after they were caught breaking into vehicles parked outside Toyota Center during the Rockets game, police said.

HOUSTON - Three men were arrested after they were caught breaking into vehicles parked outside Toyota Center during the Rockets game, police said.

Police said the break-ins happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday in a parking lot near Austin Street and Polk Street.

Officers spotted the men and tried to stop them, but they jumped into a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

A short chase ensued before the thieves stopped and were apprehended, authorities said.

Police did not say if the vehicle they fled in was stolen, or if they made off with any valuables from other vehicles.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.