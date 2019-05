Flames shoot from the roof of a west Houston apartment building on May 17, 2019.

A four-alarm fire was reported in west Houston on Friday.

The fire was reported aroun 12:30 p.m. in the area of Greenridge Drive and Fairdale Lane.

Firefghters could be seen trying to get the smoke and flames under control.

Officials said two people are being treated for smoke inhalation, including a firefighter

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

@HoustonFire battling a 3 alarm fire at Greenridge Place apartment complex at 3000 Greenridge Drive, near Westminster. pic.twitter.com/xW4WK7jyBO — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) May 17, 2019

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle massive apartment blaze in west Houston