3 adults found dead in apartment in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, Texas - Three adults were found dead in an apartment in Bryan, Texas, according to police.

Bryan police say they found the three people after responding to a welfare check after an employee didn’t show up for work.

Police have not released the gender or names of those that died in the 3200 block of Finfeather.

It’s unclear how the three people died, as of this writing.

Police have the apartment complex blocked off as the investigation continues.



