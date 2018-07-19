3 accused in IRS phone scam to pay $8 million in restitution

HOUSTON - New developments have been revealed in an international phone scheme KPRC has been following since 2016.

Three men accused of tricking thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash have reached a plea agreement.

Rajesh Bhatt, of Sugar Land; Sunny Joshi, of Sugar Land; and Nilesh Pandya will not face prison time.

However, they have been ordered to pay restitution to more than 2,000 victims totaling more than $8 million.

Officials said they would extort money out of people by posing as immigration agents and then threaten deportation or arrest unless money was sent to cover unpaid income taxes.

