2nd formerly conjoined twin released from Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON - A formerly conjoined twin was released from Texas Children's Hospital Wednesday, hospital officials announced Thursday. She will be reunited with her sister, who was discharged from the hospital on March 2.

Hope Elizabeth Richards and her sister, Anna Grace, were a part of a seven-hour procedure to separate the two on Jan. 13, 2017.

PHOTOS: Formerly conjoined twin, Hope, is discharged from Texas Children's

“This is the moment it all feels real,” Jill Richards said in a statement from the hospital. “We are so excited for Hope to join Anna and her brothers at home. Our family is eternally thankful for the doctors, nurses, child life specialists, physical therapists and many others at Texas Children’s who took incredible care of our precious girls.”

The family resides in north Texas.

