2nd deadly shooting in 1 month reported at same apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Officers found a man dead inside a car on Crofton Street Saturday near Homestead Road in northeast Houston.

Detectives said the evidence indicates a gunman shot into the car, killing the man.

The gunman got away.

Detectives said they are combing through surveillance video for clues.

This is the second deadly shooting at this location within the month.

On Jan. 22, police responded to the apartment just before 9:30 p.m. when they found 52-year-old Elroy Jefferson dead, according to a news release from Houston police.

Another victim at that scene was shot while driving his vehicle as he was attempting to locate his son's stolen four-wheeler. That man was injured but survived his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

