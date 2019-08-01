3 things to know about this weekend's 29th Houston International Jazz Festival

HOUSTON - The weekend will feature great music, venues and lots of fun at the 29th Houston International Jazz Festival.

Here are three things to know about the festival wich runs Friday through Sunday.

1. Kickoff party at Axelrad Beer Garden

On Friday, the weekend begins with a kickoff party at Axelrad Beer Garden. This will feature the Summer Jazz Workshop All-Stars playing hot jazz and R&B. The show starts at 7 p.m.

2. Concert at University of Houston Cullen Performance Hall

Saturday night, a concert will be performed at the University of Houston Cullen Performance Hall. The concert will feature pianist Alex Bugnon and songstress Oleta Adams. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m.

3. Summer Jazz workshop scholarship Jazz Brunch

Closing out the weekend will be the Summer Jazz Workshop Scholarship Jazz Brunch on Sunday. Festival proceeds will benefit Jazz Education Inc.’s educational programs, including Music In the Schools, the Summer Jazz Workshop and Youth College Scholarships and Assistance. The event will take place at the Junior League starting at 11 a.m.

To buy tickets to all events and learn more, click here.

