29 people hospitalized after Navasota ISD buses involved in crash

HOUSTON - Twenty-nine stable patients were taken to area hospitals Wednesday after two school buses were involved in a crash in northwest Houston.

In total, 43 students were uninjured, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. on the inbound side of U.S. Highway 290 Northwest Freeway at the Fairbanks-North Houston exit.

Two Navasota Independent School District buses were stopped on the freeway with a CenterPoint Energy truck behind them. Authorities said the power company truck and the two school buses were involved in a chain-reaction crash.

There were 97 students aboard three buses bound for a field trip at a Houston museum, a spokesman said.

