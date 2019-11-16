27 cars burned in fire at storage unit near Bush Airport, officials say

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office

HOUSTON - 27 cars were burned at a storage unit near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday night, officials said.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Firefighters with the Aldine Fire Department responded to a report of a large trash can fire at a storage unit near Rankin Road and Aldine Westfield Road, officials said. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that a trash can was not on fire. Rather, 27 vehicles were ablaze.

Initially, firefighters had trouble getting into the facility but once inside, they extinguished the fire quickly.

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Overnight, HCFMO investigators responded to Cash For Cars in the 1650 block of Rankin Rd. 27 cars were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is accidental, unspecified electrical anomaly in the vehicle of where the fire originated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/6IZrDd5jKo — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) November 16, 2019

