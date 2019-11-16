27 cars burned in fire at storage unit near Bush Airport, officials say

HOUSTON - 27 cars were burned at a storage unit near George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday night, officials said.
At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Firefighters with the Aldine Fire Department responded to a report of a large trash can fire at a storage unit near Rankin Road and Aldine Westfield Road, officials said. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that a trash can was not on fire. Rather, 27 vehicles were ablaze.
Initially, firefighters had trouble getting into the facility but once inside, they extinguished the fire quickly.
Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
