25-year-old poses as high school student to play basketball

A 25-year-old man is in trouble with the law after authorities said he posed as a 17-year-old to enroll in a Dallas high school.

Authorities said Sidney Gilstrap-Portley lied to district officials about being displaced by Hurricane Harvey to enroll at Hillcrest High School in August.

The school's principal said Gilstrap-Portley was a member of the basketball team.

"I was at basketball games. I saw him in the hallway, we saw him here and there. The natural appearance of him did not send up a red flag. It's difficult to try to even fathom that it even happened," principal Chris Bayer said.

Gilstrap-Portley was caught by a former coach who saw him play at a high school tournament last month, investigators said.

He's charged with felony tampering of government records for claiming to be a displaced Harvey evacuee, police said.

Police are also investigating whether he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The Dallas school district says it will review its policy on welcoming disaster victims to the district in the wake of the incident.



