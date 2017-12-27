25-year Bufkin Christmas Wonderland coming to permanent close Wednesday

PASADENA, Texas - Just imagine all of your best Christmas memories and holiday dreams wrapped up in one giant collage of twinkling lights, frosted trees and a red velvet Santa.

Welcome to Bufkin's Christmas Wonderland at 2731 Lilac in Pasadena.

It’s an explosion of multicolored Christmas displays, complete with singing Santas, dancing elves, a miniature Christmas town with a toy train for commuters and lots of holiday warmth and cheer.

Sherry Bufkin and her husband Roy have put this project together at their home since 1992, and after 25 years of bringing joy, tomorrow night will be their last night.

“Oh, it’s been a blessing. The joy on all the children’s faces over this 25 years. We’ve seen so many kids grow up before our eyes and now they are bringing their own children here.”

It’s also a lot of work.

VIDEO: Bufkin's Christmas light show

The Bufkins, along with members of their church, begin preparing the magic display Oct. 1 and work diligently for eight weeks straight before opening to the public.

At 76 years old, Roy will puts up all the lights himself.

“It takes me about two months and I put up 185,000 lights … all by myself,” Roy said.

Over the past two decades, over 337,000 people have visited the Bufkin's Christmas miracle, but on Wednesday night, the magic comes to an end.

Roy and Sherry are hanging up their Christmas clothes and are going to take it easy from now on.

“It’s sad to see it all end, but we have done this for so many years, it’s going to be sad not seeing all of these wonderful people each year,” Sherry said.

