24 emaciated sheep rescued from residence near Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two dozen emaciated sheep were rescued from a Montgomery residence on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office's Livestock Unit said 24 sheep were rescued after deputies served a warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Adoue Road in Montgomery, just north of Conroe.

Officials said witnesses saw dogs attacking a herd of sheep. When officials arrived, several sheep had suffered facial lacerations, as well as having wounds on their bodies.

Several sheep were underweight, officials said.

Authorities also said they found "scores of deceased sheep and bones on the property." At least 14 dead sheep were found on the property in various stages of decomposition, investigators said.

When deputies attempted to make contact with the homeowner, they learned that he was out of the country and it was unknown when he would return.

Two dozen sheep were taken to the Houston SPCA’s Equine Care Center.

The sheep are being provided with individualized treatment, including wound care and proper nutrition.

