French’s Mustard Skittles now exist

You might need to mustard up a little courage to try the latest Skittles flavor.

On July 25, French’s and Skittles announced what the pair is calling summer’s tangiest yellow candy: French’s Mustard-flavored Skittles.

The candy-coated brains in the boardroom of one of America’s most famous candies is teaming up with the nearly 120-year-old condiment company to create the unique treat ahead of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

“SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars, in a press release. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.”

