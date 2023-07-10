Video: Atlanta nail salon customers and staff ignore would-be robber’s demands for cash

A man’s attempt to rob a nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, July 3, failed when the patrons and employees refused to comply with his demands for money, footage released by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta shows. Credit: Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta via Storyful

A would-be robber walked into an Atlanta nail salon demanding money but left empty-handed after security video showed patrons and staff seemingly ignoring his commands.

The unidentified man entered Nail First on Piedmont Road Monday and yelled, “Everybody get down!” No one moved, the video shows.

Police were called to the salon in reference to a business robbery, said Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, which posted the video on Facebook. The establishment is located near one of the locations where eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a series of shootings in 2021 at Atlanta-area spas.

