80º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Man accused of shooting roommate for eating last Hot Pocket

Clifton Williams, 64, was charged with assault and pleaded not guilty in the Louisville case. His roommate survived.

Dennis Romero, NBC News

Tags: Crime
Police lights generic

A Kentucky man accused of shooting his roommate who ate the last Hot Pocket has been charged with felony assault.

The roommate, who has not been named, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the weekend shooting, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested early Sunday and charged with second-degree assault, police said. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty, according to NBC News affiliate WAVE of Louisville.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.