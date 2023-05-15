Florida girl fought back against a shark

A 13-year-old girl bravely fended off a shark in the waters off of Fort Pierce, Florida, and is recovering after the attack left her with bites on her torso, arm, finger and knee.

Ella Reed lives across the street from the beach but found herself face to face with what she believes was a bull shark for the first time on Thursday.

“I remember just breathing really heavily, and then when it latched on to my stomach, not being able to breathe at all because I was just like, ‘What the heck is happening?’” Reed said in an interview on “TODAY” on Monday.

