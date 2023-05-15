Florida girl, 13, fought back against a shark after being bitten on her arms, legs and stomach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl bravely fended off a shark in the waters off of Fort Pierce, Florida, and is recovering after the attack left her with bites on her torso, arm, finger and knee.

Ella Reed lives across the street from the beach but found herself face to face with what she believes was a bull shark for the first time on Thursday.

“I remember just breathing really heavily, and then when it latched on to my stomach, not being able to breathe at all because I was just like, ‘What the heck is happening?’” Reed said in an interview on “TODAY” on Monday.

The rising eighth-grader said she blocked the shark with her arm after she felt it bite her stomach. She then said she yelled for her friend swimming nearby to head for safety — before fighting the shark off again.

Read the full report from NBC News.