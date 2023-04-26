3 men, all 18, arrested in fatal rock-throwing incident just outside Denver

Three men were arrested after allegedly hurling a landscaping rock at a Colorado woman, killing her as she drove just outside of Denver, authorities said Wednesday.

Alexa Bartell, 20, “was killed when a rock was thrown through her windshield as she was driving” north in the 10600 block of Indiana Street at about 10:45 p.m. in Westminster on April 19, according to a statement from Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators.

Bartell was the last of several cars “struck by large landscaping rocks in a spree that began shortly after” 10 p.m. that night near 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster, officials said.

