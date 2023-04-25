Watch: Moose on the loose wanders into Alaska movie theater, feasts on popcorn

Five minutes and a few snacks later, the young moose was safely directed out of the theater.

One movie theater in Alaska had a unique patron show up seeking snacks at the concession stand.

On the evening of April 19, NBC affiliate KTUU reported that Kenai Cinemas had an unexpected guest show up to the theater. Ricky Black, the general manager at Kenai Cinemas, told the affiliate that a young moose came into the theater around 9 p.m. and was there for about five minutes.

In surveillance video shared by the affiliate, the moose appeared to sniff around the concession stand before walking over to a counter where the animal helped itself to an abandoned tray of popcorn. After its first snack, the moose turned to a garbage can for more treats, even getting its mouth and nose stuck inside of a Happy Meal box from McDonald’s.

Read this story in its entirety at today.com.