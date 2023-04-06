Defense Department mistakenly detains hotel guest after going to wrong room during training exercise

A mix up at a Boston hotel early Wednesday morning -- Two guests found themselves being questioned by federal agents and one ended up in handcuffs. The guests were pilots with Delta Airlines and as Oscar Margain explains, this was an FBI and US Army training exercise that didn't go as planned. (WBTS)

A guest at a Boston hotel was mistakenly detained during a federal training exercise Tuesday after participants went to the wrong room, the FBI said.

The incident unfolded about 10 p.m. during a Defense Department training exercise, the FBI said in a statement to NBC Boston. The agency did not reveal the identity of the person who was accidentally detained.

A spokesperson with the Office of the Secretary of Defense said Thursday morning that the “DoD routinely conducts training exercises with law enforcement agencies.” They referred NBC News to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs office for additional information. The public affairs office did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment.

