A woman died after she pushed another climber to safety in Utah when an ice column split and fell, a sheriff’s office in northeast Utah said Tuesday.

Three people were climbing Raven Falls on Sunday when the column fell, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man was hospitalized, and the third climber was unharmed and able to drive to Duchesne to dial 911 for help.

