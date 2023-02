A patient and their family member were among five people killed when a small medical plane crashed in western Nevada late Friday, the flight’s operator said.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” Care Flight said in a statement.

“The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member,” the statement added.

